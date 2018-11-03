Last year, the GHSA elected to send all competition cheerleading squads to Columbus, regardless of their finish at their respective region tournaments, so all teams could compete at the state competition.
Prior to last year, however, squads had to finish fourth or better at their respective region competitions in order to qualify for state.
Had that rule been in effect on Saturday, all six competition squads in the combined Catoosa-Walker County area would be headed to the GHSA's big show.
Gordon Lee, LFO, and Heritage all took first place on Saturday to automatically qualify for the finals next weekend, while Ringgold, LaFayette and Ridgeland will all have to get into the finals through qualifying next Friday in Columbus.
Ringgold finished second behind LFO at the 6-AAA competition in Carrollton, while LaFayette and Ridgeland were third and fourth, respectively, in the 6-AAAA competition at Dawson County High School.
Gordon Lee took first in the Class A Public School sectionals in Macon on Saturday to advance to the finals in Columbus. The top eight public school and private school squads at sectionals automatically move on to the state finals, which will be held on Friday, along with all 16 finalists in the co-ed division.