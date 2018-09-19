CHEERLEADING: LFO determined to take next step

After a successful 2017 season that included a runner-up finish in the Region 6-AAA competition and a ninth-place overall showing at the Class 3A state competition, the LFO cheerleaders have set even loftier goals for 2018.
“We just want to get better,” said first-year head coach Ashley Pritchett. “We want to be first in the region and top four in the state. Dedication and hard work is really what we’ve been focusing on this year. The girls have put in a lot of work. They really want it and I think it’ll show in their performances.”
LFO will take the floor this year led by a quartet of seniors in Trinity Causby, Macey Carroll, Hollie Petty and Lexie Smith.
“Our four seniors are great,” Pritchett continued. “We have four great leaders for our girls and they have really stepped up and opened their arms to all of the new freshman and all of the underclassmen in general. They are very encouraging, very positive and they bring a great atmosphere to our squad. We’re blessed to have them.”
Behind those four seniors are four juniors, Dekeia Rowe, Lydia Biggs, Erie Stookey and Gabi Hughes, while the sophomore contingent includes Juleigha Boynton, Jayna Carver, Lexi Ward and Raine Hollis.
A large freshman class rounds out the 19-member squad. That class features Frankie Robinette, Trula Robinette, Maddie Hartley, Maci Gouvista, LaShana Palmer, Gracie Owens and Karoline Wilson.
Pritchett will be assisted by Michelle Callahan.
“The girls have worked hard all summer and continue to work hard since school has been back in,” Pritchett added. “We’ve had full squads here in practice. The girls are all dedicated and we’re really excited to get our first competition in the books.”
Pritchett said her team’s routine is a difficult one, but one that she hopes will pay off with big scores.
“It’s very difficult, but we are very happy with our choreography,” she said. “Our stunts are really off the chain. They have actually caused us some bumps and bruises along the way, but the girls have really done a great job of mastering them.”