CHEERLEADING: Gordon Lee eyeing state three-peat

Not many coaches get to take over a state championship contending program, much less one that has won a pair of state titles in a row, but that's the position that Kelley Whitman finds herself in during her first season as the head coach of the Gordon Lee High School competition cheerleading squad.
Then again, it's not as if Whitman is new to the program. She has spent the past five seasons with the Navy-and-White, including the program's back-to-back Class 1A Public School state titles in 2016 and 2017.
Although the job title will be new, the familiarity with the squad will not be as she takes over for longtime head coach Amanda Sturdivant, who stepped down at the end of last season.
"It's exciting," she said. "But I've known (the girls) the whole time they've been cheering and they've known me the whole time, so we have a good relationship for sure. Certainly the pressure is on, but we are all ready for the challenge."
In the past two seasons, Gordon Lee has gone from hunting a state championship to having the bull's-eye squarely on their backs as the team to beat in their classification. But Whitman said defending their crown this year feels different from defending it the season before.
"Last year was our first time to ever feel the pressure of being defending state champions and, obviously, they rose to the occasion," she explained. "This year they're coming at it with a little more experience. Our senior and junior leaders know exactly what to expect and they kind of established that mentality from the very first day of practice when we went to camp in June. It's always been that we're still chasing that state championship, but we don't want it to be something that might happen at the end of the season. (Winning state) is our goal."
Gordon Lee will have just two seniors on the roster in Erica Jones and Autumn Uren. Both are four-year veterans on the squad and both are flyers on the mat.
"It's great to have somebody in the air that has the experience in that big arena, who knows what the judges like, and who can mentor the other two flyers that we have, who are both younger," Whitman said. "Having them in that position has been very helpful.
"Our juniors can't go unnoticed either since we only have two seniors. A lot of leadership is coming from the junior class, who were on both that first state championship team and the second. While our seniors are flyers, the juniors know all the positions on the floor and they can really speak to and help everyone."
That junior contingent includes Kaylee Claire, Mackenzie Regal, Kara Roper, Bailey Schrader, Baleigh Smith, Asia Underwood, Kylie Walker and Jordan Yancey.
After that is an extremely talented group of underclassmen, featuring sophomores Kaylee Ashby, Ellie Bowers, Kaylee Brown, Macie Cameron, Abbey Dunfee, Kailey Holmes, Marida Jackson, Raelyn Maddux and Hana Williams, along with freshmen Riley Bell, Makenna Fleming, Kailee Jordy, Isabella King and Kilie Wilson.
Whitman credits the Gordon Lee Middle School cheerleading program for getting athletes ready to cheer at such a high level.
"They do such a great job and compete at such a high level," she said. "Our middle school competes against huge schools, so (when they get to high school) there's no intimidation. In high school, I think it's almost actually a relief for them because they're only competing against schools that are our size and not against the bigger schools."
Whitman called the 2018 routine "very difficult" and "fabulous to watch", adding that, like any sport, staying healthy is the focus.
"We have to stay healthy because cheerleading is so prone to injury," she added. "And it's not just with injuries. There's already a lot of strep throat and stomach bugs going around, but we're actually glad to be getting them in September instead of November. Maybe they will go ahead and make their rounds through the team now so they'll be done by October and November when we start competing in sectionals and at state."