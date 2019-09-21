Saturday was a big day for the Gordon Lee High School competition cheerleading squad, who not only took Class 1A honors, but took home the Grand Champion trophy at an event at Ringgold High School.
Heritage also competed at Ringgold on Saturday and finished second in Class 4A behind Cedartown. Southeast Whitfield was third in the classification.
LaFayette High School also hosted a competition on Saturday. The Ridgeland Lady Panthers took top honors in Class 4A, while LFO was second in Class 3A behind Coahulla Creek one spot ahead of North Murray.
Dade County was the winner in Class 2A.
This Saturday, Heritage will host a competition in which Ridgeland will be in attendance. Gordon Lee will compete in a competition at Coahulla Creek High School. LFO will take part in an event at Chattooga High School and Ringgold will travel to a competition at Carrollton High School.