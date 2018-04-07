The Georgia Northwestern Cheer Cats wrapped up their performance at the NCA/NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship in Daytona Beach with a top 10 finish in their division over the weekend.
Competing in the All-Girl Intermediate Division III class, the Cheer Cats scored a total of 85.55 in Thursday's prelims, which also included a 1.25 deduction. However, the score was not high enough to earn one of six automatic spots in the finals and GNTC would get a second chance at the final in the Challenge Cup.
There, they amassed their highest-ever score with an 86.32, including a perfect jump score. But that total was only good enough for fourth in the Challenge Cup, ending their competition in 10th place overall. The Cheer Cats also earned a 9.9 score (out of 10) in their Game Day routine.
Ocean County Community College (N.J.) won the title with a score of 92.37, followed by Bridgewater State University (Mass.) and Framingham State University (Mass.).
It was the Cheer Cats' second top 10 finish at NCA Nationals, adding to the seventh place finish the program took home in their first-ever appearance as a competition squad at Nationals in 2015.
GNTC qualified for NCA Nationals again in 2016, but due to injuries and other reasons, did not have enough squad members to compete in Daytona by the time the competition rolled around.
Instead, head coach Karen Stoker was able to get her team into the Eastern Cheer and Dance National Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C. where the Cheer Cats won the College Division title. It remains the first and only national championship for any sport at Georgia Northwestern.
The Cheer Cats earned another trip to NCA Nationals last summer during their annual cheer camp.