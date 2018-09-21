CHEERLEADING: Camaraderie a key for Heritage

The 2018 competition cheerleading season has begun and in Region 6-AAAA, Heritage will be the team to beat.
Again.
The Navy-and-Red have won back-to-back region titles and will be gunning for a third straight trophy later this fall.
Head coach Meredith Burkett said this year's team has been somewhat hampered early in the season, but she expects them to round into form by the time the region championships roll around in late October.
"We've kind of had a slow start with a couple of injuries throughout the summer, but they have really come together as a team," she explained. "It's a very cohesive team. They really work well together and they are progressing really well."
It's a squad with plenty of big-time floor experience, especially with its senior class, which features Kayla Amburn, Kaylie Guinn, Kerrighan Ray, Mckenzie Gossett, Sarah Levan, Traevin Penland and Lindsey White.
"The seniors we have lead by example," Burkett said. "They're not the most vocal, in-your-face leaders, but they definitely lead by example and the younger girls really do look up to them. They do a good job."
Behind them is small junior class that includes Gracy Smith, Meagan Apple and Erin Justice. The sophomore contingent includes Kheley Wilson, Savannah Carter, Maggie Wilcox, Tayler Coleman, Emily Severs and Lannah Teague, while this year's freshman class features Abbey Mitchell, Abby Scott, Allie Parker, Kaitlin Sullivan, Kesley Proctor, Layla Brown, Mckenna Bialecke and Payton Higdon.
Katelyn Ellis is the squad's co-head coach, while Corie Wilson serves as the team's assistant coach.
"It's a really hard routine," Burkett said. "It's probably one of the top two most difficult routines that we've ever had and it has to be that difficult to keep up with the competition. But these girls are really good at stunting and they are really good at the choreographed parts of the routine, like the cheering and the dancing."
Burkett added that her team's chemistry will be a key component to their success this season.
"I really think the camaraderie on the team is going to be our biggest thing," she continued. "They work together as well as any group that I've coached so far and I think that might be the difference for us."