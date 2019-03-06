The Chattanooga Lookouts 2019 season will feature more fireworks, giveaways and the return of many fan-favorite promotions. Single game tickets for these promotions go on sale during FanFest on Saturday, Mar. 9. Tickets will then be available over the phone, online and in person on Monday, Mar. 11 at 10 am.
In addition to fireworks after every Friday home game this season, the Lookouts will have seven additional fireworks shows on Thursday, Apr. 4 (Opening Day), Saturday, May 11, Sunday, May 26, Thursday, June 6, Saturday, June 22, Saturday, June 29 and Thursday, July 4.
This year's national entertainers and giveaways will include magnet schedules on Thursday, Apr. 4, the ZOOperstars (Saturday, Apr. 6), Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act (Saturday, May 11), Peppa and George Pig (Saturday, June 22), 2019 Lookouts Baseball Card Team Set Giveaway (Sunday, June 23 for the first 1,000 fans) and Edgar Martinez Bobblehead Night (Saturday, July 20 for the first 1,000 fans).
This season's theme nights include 9 Innings of Winning (Friday, Apr. 5), Star Wars Night (including themed jerseys and auction, Saturday, Apr. 27), Hispanic Heritage Day (Sunday, Apr. 28), Military Appreciation Day (Sunday, May 26), Agriculture Night (Friday, June 21), Faith and Family Night (Friday, June 28), Superhero Night (including themed jerseys and auction, Saturday, June 29), Independence Day (Thursday, July 4, 6:15 pm), Back to School Night (Thursday, July 18), Parrot Head Night (Thursday, Aug. 8), the 27th Annual Used Car Night (Saturday, Aug. 10) and College Football Night (Saturday, Aug. 24).
There will be two Dogs at the Diamond Days on Sunday, Apr. 7 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 and there will be weekly staples at AT&T Field, including Kids Eat Free Mondays, Food City Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursday $1 Drink Specials, Fireworks Fridays and Family Fun Sundays. Kids are also invited to run the bases after every home game, weather permitting.
The Lookouts 2019 season begins on Apr. 4 against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. Tickets for this season, including season tickets and mini plans, are now on sale. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season’s best games, call the ticket office at (423) 267-4TIX.