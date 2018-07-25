Chasity Snowden to get her shot at CrossFit Games

The national fitness craze known as CrossFit has taken off like wildfire in the past decade.
Incorporating exercises such as weightlifting, gymnastics, plyometrics and calisthenics, there are now reportedly more than 13,000 CrossFit-specific gyms and facilities in the world with more than half existing in the United States.
Since 2007, the best CrossFit athletes in the world have come together for the CrossFit Games to challenge themselves and each other to determine the best and fittest athletes in the world. The 2018 CrossFit Games will take place in Madison, Wisc. the first week of August and a Catoosa County native will be one of those looking to prove herself on the sport’s biggest stage.
Chasity Snowden, a Ringgold native, will be competing in the 35-to-39 Women’s Masters Division of the Games. Snowden went to CrossFit Regionals as an individual competitor in 2016 and has also competed in Regionals twice as part of teams. In 2017, her team - Training Think Tank - finished sixth, just one place away from qualifying for the Games.
At the age of 37, Snowden will arrive in Wisconsin next week as one of the top 20 CrossFit athletes in the world in her division.
“Honestly, I don’t have any expectations,” said Snowden, who works as a macro nutrition coach as part of iN3Nutrition. “I said I would never even watch (the Games) unless I was there on the floor. To get into the top 20 in the world was kind of hard. That was the goal, so (participating in the Games) is really about celebrating being there.”
Snowden said she used to do regular workouts, but got into CrossFit about five years ago in South Florida after deciding she needed a change from her everyday routine. She said it didn’t take long for the CrossFit bug to bite and bite hard.
“I had a friend who heard about CrossFit and told me about it,” she explained. “So I found the closest CrossFit gym and just walked in one day. Nine months later, I got a (CrossFit) coach and began doing individual workouts.
“I just decided that I wanted to get better so my coach helped me work on my weaknesses. I think that’s the biggest way to work toward a goal, just work on your weaknesses and never give up. I didn’t start doing this until I was 32. It just takes consistency over time.”
Snowden’s training was nearly derailed in the late spring of 2017 when she started to develop health issues. She attempted to push through it, but ultimately had to shut down her training for several months and was concerned that her career as a CrossFit athlete might even end.
However, Snowden refused to give up.
She slowly but surely fought her way back to a point where she could attempt to qualify for the 2018 Games. She ended up placing 24th in the qualifier, but when another athlete later elected not to compete in Wisconsin, Snowden’s number was called, literally, as she got her invitation to compete via phone while on a business trip in California.
“I didn’t think I was going, so I had already changed my macros (diet) and routine,” she continued. “I’ve had to change everything up again in the past few months to get ready. It’s not the ideal situation, but I’m still excited to go.”
One of the unique things about the CrossFit Games is that the athletes are generally not told what type of workouts and physical challenges they will face until just days and sometimes mere hours before the competition begins. However, Snowden said she is preparing for anything.
“We usually don’t find out until right before we compete, but we at least have the education of past years,” she said. “(CrossFit) Games training is different from regular training, so I’m working on biking, running and swimming, along with everything else.”
But whatever tests await her in Wisconsin, Snowden said she will face it with fearlessness.
“One of the Bible verses I love is II Timothy, 1:7 (“For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind”),” she added. “You can’t be scared. You have to become fearless so you will fear less. It’s what I live by.”