Ridgeland High School will host Chattanooga Football Club in their exhibition match against 30-time Guatemalan champion CSD Municipal on Sunday, June 30 at 6 p.m.
Municipal has the largest fan base of all professional clubs in Guatemala. Known as "Los Rojos" and The People's Team", CSD Municipal most recently won the Guatemalan first division in 2017. They also have 11 international cups and eight national cups to their credit.
“We were approached with the opportunity to play Municipal after our successful exhibition against Comunicaciones this spring,” said CFC President Sheldon Grizzle on the team's website. “Los Rojos are a Central American powerhouse and we’re honored to be on the same pitch as them. We’ve also been eager to play a match in North Georgia for years now so this is an added treat for our fans. We love the North Georgia community, and we’re excited to give them a match on their turf.”
Chattanooga FC season pass holders will receive free parking at the match with the season pass card or jersey. However, the match is not included in Chattanooga FC season passes. Tickets will be $20 in advance and $25 the day of the match. Tickets are available online at chattanoogafc.com or by calling (423) 800-4027 or (818) 445-8465.