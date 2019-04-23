The 2019 GHSA state baseball playoffs get underway tomorrow (Wednesday, April 24) with three teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area involved.
The Heritage Generals, the No. 2 seed from Region 6, will open the Class 4A state playoffs with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. in Boynton. The Generals will face Flowery Branch, the No. 3 seed from Region 7. Game 3 of the best-of-three series would be played Thursday at 4 p.m.
Down the road at Ringgold, the Tigers, champions of Region 6 for the fifth consecutive season, will play host to Cherokee Bluff in a best-of-three series in the Class 3A state tournament. The series will begin on Wednesday with a doubleheader at 5 p.m., while Game 3, if needed, would take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The Bears from Flowery Branch, the No. 4 seed from Region 7, are in their first season as a program and as a school.
In Roswell, the Ridgeland Panthers will take the No. 4 seed from Region 6 into the home field of state powerhouse Blessed Trinity for a three-game series in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament. The Titans are the champions of Region 7.
A doubleheader will be played Wednesday at 4:30 p.m., while a third game, if needed, would take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Ridgeland's series will be shown live on the NFHS website.
Gordon Lee will have to wait an extra week to begin defense of their Class 1A Public School state title.
The Trojans, the overall No. 2 seed after the final release of the power rankings on Tuesday, will have a bye in the first round of the state playoffs.
Gordon Lee will host No. 15 seed Georgia Military Prep or No. 18 seed Jenkins County in Round 2, which is scheduled for May 2-3.