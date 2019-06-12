Catoosa County Boys’ Golfer of the Year - Gavin Noble

One of the top boys’ golfers to ever play for Ringgold High School is capping his stellar prep career with one final award.
For the second consecutive year, Gavin Noble has been named the Catoosa County Boys’ Golfer of the Year. Noble said it “felt good” to win the award again and added that his game has gotten better in the past 12 months.
“(My game) has improved a lot,” he said. “I’ve gained some more distance. I’m hitting it straighter, keeping it in the fairways and I’m also hitting some more greens, which is good.”
The top player for the Tigers all season long, Noble put on a dramatic finish to win the individual area championship back in April. Sitting at 2-over-par after 16 holes at Field’s Ferry in Calhoun, Noble carded a birdie on No. 17 and finished up with a huge eagle on No. 18 to move to 1-under and tie for first place. He then went on to win the area title on the first playoff hole.
Qualifying for state for the fourth straight year, he earned a third straight top-five at state. Playing at the Cateechee Golf Club in Hartwell, Noble had rounds of 71 and 76 to finish in a tie for fourth overall, matching his T4 finish in his sophomore year. Noble ended up in a tie for third at state in his junior season.
“The school-year season went all right,” he said. “It could have gone a little better, but it’s golf. You have those times.”
Noble also had a solid past 12 months on the junior circuit. Among the tournaments he participated in was the prestigious Junior Invitational in South Carolina back in late April. He also had four top-five showings in other junior events in the past calendar year, including a tie for second at the Southern Junior Championships and a runner-up finish at the E-Z-Go Vaughn Taylor Invitational.
“All the big tournaments I have played in have been good for me as well,” said the future Coastal Carolina Chanticleer. “Most of those guys are the guys who I will be playing against in college, so it’s good to have a chance to play against them now.”
He said he is looking forward to traveling with his new team.
“We’re going to be traveling to a lot of cool places over the next fall and in the spring and that should be fun,” he added.
Although he is anticipating going to school and playing golf just minutes away from Myrtle Beach, he said he would miss his time at Ringgold High.
“I’ll miss all my friends here,” he added. “I’ll be quite a long ways away, but hopefully we can keep in touch.”