Buddy Gross takes third on Lake Chickamauga

An excellent 2019 season continued for local pro angler Buddy Gross during the recent BassPro.com Eastern Open at Lake Chickamauga over Memorial Day weekend.
The Chickamauga resident finished third out of over 220 pros in the tournament to pick up another $14,600 in earning.
Gross was second after the first day of fishing after bagging five bass totaling 23 pounds, 8 ounces. He managed five fish on Day 2, weighing in at 15-12, but dropped to third place. However, his 19-6, five-fish haul on final day of the tournament was enough to keep him in the No. 3 spot in the final standings.
He finished with a total of 58-10. John Cox of Debary, Fla. won the event at 66-5 to pick up over $45,000.
However, Gross did move into the lead in the Angler of the Year standings for the Bassmaster Eastern Opens Pro Division with two tournaments remaining. If he remains in the top five at the end of the season, he will qualify for and have the option to join the 2020 Bassmaster Elite Series.
Gross is also fishing on the FLW Tour this season and currently sits third and its Angler of the Year standings. He recently finished second in an FLW Tour event at Lake Chickamauga.