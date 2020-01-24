The brackets for the 2020 North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournaments have now been set.
The tournaments will start this Saturday and conclude next Saturday. All games will be played at LaFayette Middle School.
On the girls' side, action will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday with No. 8 seed Gordon Lee taking on No. 9 seed Dade. The 12:30 p.m. game will pit No. 7 Saddle Ridge against No. 10 Rossville.
On Tuesday, No. 1 Ringgold will take on the Gordon Lee-Dade winner at 4:30 p.m., while the 5:45 p.m. game will see No. 2 Lakeview take on the winner of the Saddle Ridge-Rossville matchup.
Two more first-round games will be played on Thursday. No. 4 Trion will battle No. 5 Chattanooga Valley at 4:30, followed by No. 3 Heritage against No. 6 LaFayette.
Friday's semifinals will be played at 4:30 and 7 p..m., while the championship game is set to tip off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
The boys' tournament will also get underway this Saturday. No. 8 Lakeview will square off with No. 9 Rossville at 11:15 a.m., while No. 7 Gordon Lee will do battle with No. 10 Saddle Ridge at 1:45 p.m.
Tournament play continues on Monday with a 4:30 p.m. game between No. 1 Heritage and the winner of the Lakeview-Rossville matchup. No. 2 Ringgold will play at 5:45 that same afternoon against the winner between Gordon Lee and Saddle Ridge.
The two final opening-round games will be played at 4:30 and 5:45 on Wednesday afternoon. The early game will see No. 4 LaFayette against No. 5 Trion, while the late game will pit No. 3 Chattanooga Valley against No. 6 Dade.
Friday's semifinals are scheduled to tip off at 5:45 at 8:15 p.m., while the championship game will be played at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday.