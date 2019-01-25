The 2019 North Georgia Athletic Conference basketball tournaments will get going at Lakeview Middle School starting with four games this Saturday.
On the girls' side of the bracket, LaFayette will take on Chattanooga Valley in a 10 a.m. game, while Saddle Ridge and Rossville will face off at 12:30 p.m.
The second round of the girls' tournament will take place on Tuesday. Eastern Division champion Heritage will face the LaFayette-Chattanooga Valley winner at 4:30 p.m., while Western Division champion Lakeview will square off with the Saddle Ridge-Rossville winner at 5:45.
Two more games are on tap for Thursday afternoon. Dade County and Trion will do battle at 4:30 p.m., followed by Ringgold versus Gordon Lee at 5:45.
The girls' semifinals are scheduled for 4:30 and 7 p.m. on Friday with the championship game slated for 11 a.m. next Saturday.
As for the boys, Saddle Ridge and Rossville will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday to be followed by a 1:45 p.m. battle between Trion and Chattanooga Valley.
Monday at 4:30 p.m., Ringgold will face either Saddle Ridge or Rossville. The Tigers earned the No. 1 seed out of the East on a coin flip after tying Heritage for the division title. Meanwhile, top-seeded Lakeview will face either Trion or Chattanooga Valley at 5:45.
Two games will be played on Wednesday. LaFayette will face Dade County at 4:30 p.m., followed by Heritage against Gordon Lee at 5:45.
The boys' semifinal games are set for Friday at 5:45 and 8:15 p.m., with the championship game set to tip off at 1 p.m. next Saturday.