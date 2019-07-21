Bracket play for the 7U Division of the 2019 Rick Honeycutt World Series got underway Sunday in Fort Oglethorpe and the four-team tournament is down to just two.
The Ooltewah generals will face the Canton Stingers on Monday at 3:15 p.m. at the Ft. Oglethorpe Recreation Association. If Canton wins the game, a second game will immediately follow at approximately 4:30 p.m.
The remainder of the brackets will begin on Monday.
The 6U Division will start play at 9 a.m. at the F.O.R.A. fields with LaFayette Thunder (Mack) taking on the Chickamauga Dodgers with the winner to face the Hobgood Heat at 11:30. The other 9 a.m. game will pit the Boynton Bombers against the East Brainerd Hurricanes. Two 10:15 games feature the Ooltewah Owls versus the Whitwell Tigers and the Boynton Generals against the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors.
The two 5U teams that participated in 6U Division pool play, the Fort Oglethorpe Braves and the Ringgold Tigers, will play a best-of-three series for the 5U Division title starting Monday at 3:15 p.m. with Game 2 to follow at approximately 4:30. Game 3, if needed, would be played Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the F.O.R.A. fields.
In the 8U Division, Middle Valley will face East Ridge at 9 a.m. on Monday with the Murray Legends taking on the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Red) at that same time. The winners will face off at 12:45 p.m. The other half of the bracket will see the Rock Springs Mustangs take on the Ringgold Tigers and Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Gray) against the Middle Valley Pilots. Both of those games will start at 10:15 a.m. with the winners facing off at 12:45.
The 8U championship game is set for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the F.O.R.A. fields.
The 9U tournament will get going on Monday afternoon. Monday's games will be played at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold.
At 5 p.m., the Rivermont All-Stars will face off with the Bartow Young Guns, while the Fort Oglethorpe Reds will square off with the Boynton Young Guns. The winners of those games will play each other at 7 p.m.
Tuesday's games and Wednesday's 6 p.m. championship game will be played back at the F.O.R.A.
And in the 10U division, Monday and Tuesday's games will both be played at Jack Mattox.
At 11 a.m., the Boynton Young Guns will face off with the Hobgood Heat with the winner set to face the LaFayette Ramblers at 1 p.m.
Also at 11 a.m., the South Cherokee Indians will take on the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors, while the Harrison Hitmen will face the LaFayette Rangers at 1 p.m. The winners of those two games will then square off at 3 p.m.
Wednesday's championship game, set for 8 p.m., will be played back at the F.O.R.A. fields.