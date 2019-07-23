One champion was crowned at the Rick Honeycutt World Series on Monday night while five more champions will be crowned on Wednesday.
In the 7U Division, the Canton Stingers picked up a win over the Ooltewah Generals to force a second championship game. However, the Generals rebounded to pick up the win and the tournament championship.
The rest of the divisions will continue bracket play on Tuesday.
The best-of-three series between the Fort Oglethorpe Braves in the Ringgold Tigers in the 5U Division will need a deciding third game Wednesday night after the two teams split a doubleheader on Monday.
The Hobgood Heat and the Boynton Bombers will face off at 7:15 p.m. tonight at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association fields. The winner of the game will advance to Wednesday's 6U Division championship.
In 6U first-round bracket play on Monday, the Chickamauga Dodgers defeated the LaFayette Thunder before suffering a loss at the hands of Hobgood. The Ooltewah Owls downed the Whitwell Tigers. The Fort Oglethorpre Warriors edged out the Boynton Generals and the Bombers calmed the East Brainerd Hurricanes.
Hobgood went on to beat Ooltewah, while the Bombers got past Fort Oglethorpe in the winners’ bracket semifinal games.
In the 6U elimination bracket, LaFayette saw its run end with a loss to East Brainerd before East Brainerd fell to the Generals. Meanwhile, Chickamauga stayed alive with a win over Whitwell.
Tuesday’s 6 p.m. elimination bracket matchups will feature Fort Oglethorpe against the Generals and Ooltewah against Chickamauga. The winners will face off at 7:15 and the winner of that game will play at 8:30 against the loser of the game between the Heat and the Bombers. The winner of the 8:30 game will advance to Wednesday's championship.
In the 8U Division, Middle Valley and the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Gray) are the last two teams standing in the winners’ bracket. They will face each other at 6 p.m. on Tuesday with a berth in Wednesday's championship on the line.
In first-round action from Monday, Middle Valley beat the East Ridge Tigers. The Murray Legends downed the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors (Red). The Ringgold Tigers defeated the Rock Spring Mustangs and the Warriors Gray took care of the Middle Valley Pilots.
Middle Valley would defeat Murray in the second round later on Monday, while the Warriors (Gray) advanced with a win over Ringgold.
In the 8U elimination bracket, East Ridge defeated both the Warriors (Red) and Ringgold in back-to-back games. Rock Spring then grounded the Pilots before seeing their run end with a loss to Murray.
East Ridge will battle Murray at 7:15 Tuesday with the winner taking on the Middle Valley-Warriors (Gray) loser at 8:30. The winner of the 8:30 game will advance to Wednesday's championship.
In the four-team 9u Division, the Boynton Young Guns are one win away from a spot in the championship after beating the Fort Oglethorpe Reds on Monday afternoon. The other first-round game saw the Rivermont All-Stars defeat the Bartow Young Guns.
Rivermont and Boynton will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday with the winner moving on to Wednesday's championship.
In the elimination bracket, Fort Oglethorpe rallied to beat Bartow. The Reds will now await the loser of tonight's Rivermont-Boynton game with the winner of that game moving on to the championship.
In the 10U Division, Monday's action saw the Boynton Young Guns defeat the Hobgood Heat. The South Cherokee Indians defeated the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors. The LaFayette Rangers stopped the Harrison Hitmen. Boynton later took down the LaFayette Ramblers, while South Cherokee handled the Rangers.
Winners’ bracket play will continue at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jack Mattox Complex in Ringgold as Boynton takes on South Cherokee with the winner earning a spot in Wednesday’s championship game.
In the 10U elimination bracket, Harrison knocked out Fort Oglethorpe to set up a game against the Ramblers Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Jack Mattox. Also at 6 p.m., the Rangers will take on Hobgood with the winners of the 6 p.m. games slated to face each other at 8.
Tuesday's 8 p.m. winner will play again Wednesday at 6, back in Fort Oglethorpe, against the loser of the Boynton-South Cherokee matchup. The winner of Wednesday night's game will then immediately play for the championship.