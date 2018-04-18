The Heritage Generals, who won three events on the first day of the Region 6-AAAA track championships at Southeast Whitfield High School on Monday, claimed four more first-place finishes on Tuesday and went on to win the region team title.
Heritage finished with 169 points to easily outdistance second-place Pickens (109) and Ridgeland (99). Gilmer (76), Southeast (65), Northwest (53) and LaFayette (48) rounded out the field.
Lavarius Hood, who won the shot put on Monday, doubled up by taking first place in the discus (117-7). Wes Lozano set a new Heritage record in the pole vault (12-1) as he won a region title. Dakota Carter claimed first in the 300 hurdles (43.65) and the 4x400 team of Lozano, Caleb Boyd, Easton O'Donnell and Cameron Evans won in a time of 3:37.01.
Zach Scott, who was second to Hood in the shot put, also finished runner-up in the discus (116-5), while Chandler Hill was second in the long jump. Hill topped out at 20-4 1/2, but lost the region title to LaFayette's Dakota Cathey on a tiebreaker. Damian Weekly also got second place in the 110 hurdles (17.01).
Evans was third in the 200 (23.99) and third in the 400 (53.69). Boyd placed third in the 800 (2:07.28) and Joel Lewis took third in the 3200 (11:19.97). O'Donnell placed fourth in the 400 (54.27), Carter was fourth in the 110 hurdles (18.27) and Kyler Jones was fourth in the 100 (11.45).
Hill finished fifth in the 100 (11.52) and Maddox Rose was fifth in the pole vault (8-6). Zach Locke took sixth place in the 800 (2:15.44) and the 4x100 team of O'Donnell, Carter, Cade Ogle and Eric Dumas placed sixth (46.47). Ogle also finished eighth in the long jump (17-8).
For Ridgeland, Stephon Walker won the 100 (11.09), while A'zavier Blackwell took first in the 200 (23.39). Blackwell was second in the 100 (11.18) and Torrance Roberts was second in the 200 (23.80).
Those three, along with Markeith Montgomery, won the 4x100 (44.30), while the Panthers' other team of Jordan Hughley, Davion Brown, Kobe Montgomery and King Mason was third in the same event (45.81).
Hughley, Brown, Mason and Kobe Montgomery were fifth in the 4x400 (3:51.38), while Walker, Markeith Montgomery, Cedric Shropshire and Lennard Pullam finished seventh (3:55.54).
Roberts took third in the long jump (19-3), while Brown (18-10) with fifth. In the discus, Hunter Langston was third (112-2) and Nate Montgomery was seventh (97-0). Chris Burnette was eighth in the 300 hurdles (48.29).
In addition to Cathey's win in the long jump, LaFayette got fourth-place finishes from King in the discus (108-2), Kyrell Jordan in the 300 hurdles (45.18) and Josh Perea in the 3200 (11:25.55).
Austin Rogers was fifth in the 200 (24.18), Chase Stultz was sixth in the 110 hurdles (18.86). King was seventh in the 400 (56.25), while eighth-place finishers included William Sainthill in the 800 (2:17.96), Mason Burkett in the 3200 (12:09.15) and Logan Pence in the discus (95-3 1/2). The 4x400 team of Perea, Sainthill, Jalen Suttles and Devin Henderson also finished eighth (3:56.60).
The top four in each event have qualified for the state sectionals, which will be held April 28 in Columbus. The top four in the 1600 and 3200 in the region meets advance directly to the state finals next month in Rome.