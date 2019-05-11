Unless something really bizarre happens on Saturday, the Gordon Lee Trojans' track team will not be bringing home a state team title from Albany.
However, they are definitely bringing home some hardware.
On the heels of freshman Jake Lee's individual state title in the 3200 on Thursday, two more Gordon Lee athletes won individual boys' state titles on Friday.
Senior Wiley Heming added to the Trojans' legacy in the high jump as he won the state title with a mark of 6-foot-2. Heming cleared the height on his second attempt, while two other jumpers missed on all three of their attempts at that same height.
Heming had topped out at 6-0 last year to finish fourth in the event.
Later on Friday, senior Jasper Wilson added to his decorated athletic resume as he repeated as state champion in the 1600.
After taking first place last year in a time of 4:49.63, Wilson set a new personal best with a time of 4:47.11 on Friday, the second-fastest 1600 ever run by a Trojan. Wilson made the final turn in second place, but passed J.J. Morris of Commerce in the final 100 meters to win by 1.38 seconds.
Lee picked up five points in the event. His time of 4:56.33 gave him the fourth spot on the podium by 0.21 seconds. It was the fifth-fastest 1600 ever run by a Trojan and Lee's second-fastest metric mile of his career.
In the pole vault, an event that Gordon Lee has done very well at in recent years, the Trojans put two athletes on the medal stand. Senior Jagger Martin cleared 12-0 to finish third, while junior Coleby Casteel cleared 10-0 to finish sixth overall and set a new personal best.
Senior Samuel McKeehan picked up a point for the Trojans with an eighth-place showing in the discus (116-6). Senior Timothy Whitsett placed 10th in the shot put (42-3). Senior Rob Napier was 10th in the high jump (5-8). Senior Beau Barrett was 13th in the shot put (40-5). Freshman Hunter Stephens was 14th in the long jump (18-4), while Martin finished 16th in the triple jump (38-11).
The current team standings going into Saturday show Gordon Lee (44.5 points) trailing only Commerce (55.5) in the team standings. Defending state champion Montgomery County is third with 28 points. Schley County is fourth with 26, while Turner County and 2017 state champion Hancock Central are tied for fifth with 20.
However, Gordon Lee just has one athlete competing on Saturday as Wilson was the only Trojan to qualify for the finals in an event. Wilson will be vying for another state championship, this time in the 800. He had the fifth-fastest qualifying time on Thursday (2:10.41), but his time was less than 1.5 seconds out of the top spot.
Two local athletes place in Class 4A
In the Class 4A state meet, which is also taking place in Albany, Heritage senior Wes Lozano finished third in the pole vault. He cleared 12-6, but had to settle for third place on the tiebreaker.
In the discus, Ridgeland freshman Logan Montgomery had a solid fifth-place showing with a top throw of 142-11. Heritage senior Zach Scott was also in the discus field at state, but did not make the podium.
And in Class 3A, also taking place in Albany, LFO senior and recent Cleveland State cross-country signee Erik Martinez wrapped up his prep track career by placing 10th in the 1600 (4:31.08).