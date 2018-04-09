The Gordon Lee boys' golf team finished with a score of 325 and earned fourth place at the 2018 Calhoun Jacket Invitational Monday at Field's Ferry Golf Club.
Gray Weldon continue his stellar season with a 77, followed by a 79 from Tucker Windham and an 81 from Jacob Carlock. Christian Boyd had an 88 to round out the team score, while Cole Walker teed it up for the Trojans and carded a 93.
Heritage was one spot behind with a 332. Robert Allen Lyle had a nice 76 for the Generals, while a pair of 83's from Cain Stover and Matthew Redman, along with a 90 from Declan Ryan, filled out the team total. Logan Self finished with a 100.
LaFayette sent its junior varsity squad and posted a 371 to place 10th overall. Scott Smith had an 85 and Jon Durham shot an 86. Kyle Moore, Josh Bettis and Riley Mitchell all turned in a score of 100.
Christian Heritage won the tournament with a 315, followed by Sonoraville and Calhoun's 'A' team, who tied at 322. Sonoraville was awarded second on a scorecard playoff.
Bremen High School junior Tyler Lipscomb, who has committed to play at Alabama, was the day's low medalist with a 67.