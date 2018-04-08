The Gordon Lee boys' golf team traveled to Columbus for the Hardaway Invitational at Bull Creek Country Club this weekend, bouncing back from a tough opening day to finish a respectable 15th out a very tough 26-team field.
The Trojans opened with an uncharacteristic 342 in Friday's opening round, but came back to post a 313 on Saturday.
Auburn (Ala.) shot scores of 290 and 285 to finish with a 1-under par team score of 575 over two days and win the tournament by 23 shots. Marist (598) was second, while Columbus (603) was fourth.
Senior Gray Weldon had a great weekend with rounds of 77 and 72. He finished tied for 11th place in the individual standings. Tucker Windham carded rounds of 85 and 80, while Jacob Carlock had a big Saturday turnaround, going from a 98 to a 78. Cole Walker had rounds of 88 and 83, while Christian Boyd shot a 92 and a 91.
Three more tournaments are on the docket for the Navy-and-White in the next two weeks.
The Calhoun Jacket Invitational will be held on Monday at Field's Ferry. The Trojans will take part in the Christian Heritage Invitational at the Dalton Golf and Country Club on Monday, April 16 before heading to Fairfield Planation in Villa Rica the following day for the West Georgia Open.