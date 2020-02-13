The Oakwood Christian Eagles got back in the win column to end the regular season after a dominant 63-35 win Thursday night at Rhea County Academy.
OCA blew a one-point first-quarter lead wide open by outscoring the Warriors 20-3 in the second period before pouring it on even more in the third.
It marked Oakwood's fourth straight victory at RCA.
Gavin Broadrick had a team-high 19 points, followed by Price Ray with 11 and Chase Lanham with seven. Garrett Dempsey had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. David Potthast also had six points and Caleb Epperson finished with five. The scoring was rounded out by four from Andrew Phillips, three from Naoki Gilchrist and two by Tomo Gilchrist.
The Eagles will be the No. 3 seed in next week's SCAA tournament at the Rossville Athletic Center. They will face Calvary Christian or Shenandoah Baptist.