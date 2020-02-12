The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell behind early and put on a tremendous comeback effort, but ultimately fell short in a 92-81 home loss to Cleveland Christian in a hard-fought game on Tuesday night.
Caleb Epperson recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Gavin Broadrick (five rebounds) and Andrew Phillips (three rebounds) both finished with 15 points, while Price Ray had 13 points and nine boards.
Chase Lanham (four points, three rebounds), David Potthast (four points, one rebound), Tomo Gilchrist (four points) and Eli Dickson (three points) rounded out the stat sheet for OCA (9-15), who will be a No. 3 seed in next week's Southern Christian Athletic Association tournament at the Rossville Athletic Center.