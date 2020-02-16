After reaching the state tournament for the first time in 17 years, the Region 6 champion LFO Warriors received a very tough draw in the first round as state-ranked Hart County arrived in Fort Oglethorpe on Saturday night as the No. 4 seed from Region 8 after suffering a pair of upset losses in this region tournament last week.
The Bulldogs trailed 11-9 at the end of the first quarter, but pulled ahead 21-16 at halftime before blowing the game open in the third quarter to post a 53-31 victory and advance to the second round.
Hart County outscored LFO in the decisive third period, 17-4, to end a magical season for the Red-and-White at 24-4.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The Warriors' loss added to what was a very tough opening round for teams from 6-AAA.
North Murray was edged out at home by Monroe Area, 49-47. Jefferson handled Adairsville, 75-48, and Franklin County slipped past Calhoun, 65-63. Murray County, who got into the state tournament as an at-large team, was handed a 79-56 setback by state-ranked Windsor Forest.