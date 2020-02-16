For the third time in the last four years, the LaFayette Ramblers are moving on to the Sweet 16.
The Ramblers broke open a tight game in the third quarter and went on to a 61-46 victory over Oconee County in front of a packed Dan Priest Gymnasium on Saturday night.
The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter and LaFayette held a narrow 23-21 lead at halftime as the Warriors from Watkinsville were hoping to pull the upset of the Region 6 champs.
But Region 6 Player of the Year Aidan Hadaway refused to let that happen. Hadaway torched the nets for 15 points in the third quarter alone as LaFayette pulled ahead to a 46-34 lead before finishing things off in the final stanza.
Hadaway scored 19 points in the second half and finished the game with 26 points and 13 rebounds. DeCameron Porter also had a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while also blocking three shots.
Junior Barber had two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points and Jaylon Ramsey scored eight points and dished out six assists. Isaiah Harris got the start on Saturday because of an injury situation and grabbed six rebounds, while also earning praise from head coach Hank Peppers for his defensive effort.
Up next for the Ramblers (24-2) will be a much-anticipated rematch with McDonough (16-12) in the second round. The Warhawks, formerly known as Henry County High School, cruised past Howard, 85-49 in their opening-round game after finishing second in the Region 4 tournament.
It was three years ago when LaFayette traveled to Henry County to face the Warhawks in a second-round match-up and the Ramblers were within 10 points of the lead early in the third quarter. However, Henry County - ranked No. 2 in the state at the time - pulled away for an 82-52 victory.
LaFayette will carry the mantle for Region 6 into the next round as the other three playoff teams lost in the first round. Madison County handled Northwest Whitfield, 61-39, St. Pius X blasted Pickens, 86-48, and North Oconee rallied late to beat Heritage, 47-42.