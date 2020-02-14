The Heritage Generals found themselves down by nine points after the first quarter on Friday, came back to take the lead in the fourth, but ultimately could not hang on as they saw their season come to a close with a 47-42 loss against North Oconee in a Class 4A state basketball playoff game in Bogart on Friday night.
The Titans led 12-3 after the first eight minutes, but the Generals began to chip away at the deficit in the second quarter, pulling to within 24-17 at halftime.
North Oconee still enjoyed a seven-point advantage after three quarters, but Heritage would rally to grab the lead with five minutes to play. They were leading by four points with two minutes to go when the Titans cranked up the pressure on the defensive end.
A couple of late turnovers proved very costly for the Generals down the stretch as the home team pulled away for the win. Dylan Garrington had 18 points for North Oconee, who put three players in double figures.
Carson Palmer had 12 points for Heritage and Cade Kiniry added 10. Kobe McAlister and Cade Collins finished with seven points apiece, while Cooper Terry and Caden Snyder each had three points.