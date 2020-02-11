For the sixth consecutive season, the Heritage Generals will extend their basketball season into the state playoffs.
The Navy-and-Red earned the No. 3 seed out of Region 6-AAAA with a 63-45 victory over Pickens in the consolation game of the region tournament at Southeast Whitfield on Monday night.
Heritage controlled the game from the outset, opening up a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and extending it to a 32-17 advantage by halftime. They would stretch out their lead to 24 points (52-28) to begin the fourth quarter before coasting to the victory.
Cooper Terry drained four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Generals, who enjoyed a balanced scoring effort. Cade Collins had nine points. Kobe McAlister finished with seven and Caden Snyder added six.
Cade Kiniry, Mitchell Kennedy and Carson Palmer all had five points. Ethan Lovell and Nick Hanson both finished with four, while two points from Collin Swearinger rounded out the scoring.
Heritage (13-15) will open the Class 4A state playoffs on the road at North Oconee this weekend.