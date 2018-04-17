BOYS' BASKETBALL: Cole Wilcox named Catoosa County Player of the Year

Later this spring, Heritage’s Cole Wilcox will walk across a graduation stage, get his diploma and get down to business focusing on the next chapter of his life - baseball.
That could mean playing travel ball and getting things lined up to start attending and playing for the Georgia Bulldogs, with whom he has already signed, or it could mean headed to rookie ball with a profession club.
Wilcox has already been tabbed as a potential first-round draft pick in mock drafts by multiple baseball and sports news outlets and he could opt for that route after the actual amateur draft takes place in June.
But whatever path he chooses to take, one thing is for certain - Cole Wilcox will miss the game of basketball.
And Heritage High School basketball will miss Cole Wilcox.
“It was a fun senior year,” said Wilcox, the 2017-2018 Catoosa County Boys’ Player of the Year. “I thought the team played pretty well. Basketball is one of my favorite sports. I wish I was a little better at it, but I enjoyed it. I had a good year and I’m just sad that it’s over.”
The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder was a force to be reckoned with during his time with the Generals and was one of the most dominant players in Region 6-AAAA.
He poured in 17.6 points a game on 57 percent field goal shooting in his final season for the Navy-and-Red and pulled down 10.6 rebounds a night. He also dished out more than three assists and recorded over 2.5 blocks a game to help Heritage back to the Class 4A state tournament.
The All-Region performer ended his career with 1,506 points, 996 rebounds, 198 blocks and a field goal percentage of 58.7, while helping the Generals to 80 victories in four seasons.
“He did so much for us,” head coach Kevin Terry said. “If you look at his career stats, you can put them up against most anybody in the state. He’s just been so prolific with over 1,500 points, almost 1,000 rebounds and just two shy of 200 blocks.
“He’s an incredible player and he and the other seniors that are going to leave will leave big shoes to fill for the other guys that are still here.”
Being one of the most imposing figures on the court, Wilcox said he knew he would have to bring it every night.
“You can tell teams kind of prepared for me,” he added. “But I just had to get hustle points and I had to be able to get the ball out in transition. My athleticism has helped me be able to move, especially on the basketball court.”
Terry, his coach all four years at Heritage, said Wilcox stood out on the court and not just because of his size.
“Other than his physical gifts, he might be the most competitive player I’ve ever seen,” Terry continued. “In practice or in a game, he just wants to win. He gets after it and his motor never stops. He just has that will to win every play and that’s pretty impressive.”
Now that the sound of spikes crunching on dirt will replace the squeak of sneakers on the hardwood, Wilcox said he will always remember and cherish playing basketball for the Generals.
“I’ll miss competing and just the fast pace of the game,” he added. “I’ll miss how close you have to be to your teammates on the court and just the environment. I love everything about it and not playing will be tough next season.”