BOYS' BASKETBALL: Alex Kelehear named Walker County Player of the Year

After a breakout freshman season and a stellar follow-up campaign as a sophomore, LaFayette junior guard Alex Kelehear knew he would have to step up his game even more if the Ramblers were going to make an even deeper run in the Class 4A state tournament.
He did. And they did.
While there were plenty of heroes to go around for the Orange-and-Black during the 2017-2018 season, Kelehear continued to be the straw that stirred the Ramblers’ drink.
The Region 6-AAAA Player of the Year shot 42 percent from behind the 3-point arc and 89 percent from the free throw line as the Ramblers went 25-3, won the region championship and advanced to the Elite Eight before losing to nationally-ranked Upson-Lee.
Many more awards have come Kelehear’s way since the season ended, including today as he is named the Walker County Boys’ Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
“It feels pretty good to win it, especially winning it two years in a row,” said Kelehear, who also broke the 1,000-point plateau for his career back in December. “I know that doesn’t happen very often, so it feels good to do that. Individually, I feel like I had a pretty good year, but it was a great year for our team getting to the Elite Eight for the first time since the tournament expanded to 32 teams.”
Kelehear averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals a game to share GACA All-State (Class 4A North) Player of the Year honors with Everett Lane of St. Pius X. Kelehear was also named as Co-Player of the Year by the Northwest Georgia Tip-Off Club, sharing the honor with Sonoraville’s Wil Walraven and Cartersville’s Jaylon Pugh.
Many times, Kelehear posted those totals while facing defenses designed to stop him, or at least slow him down.
It rarely worked.
“Individually, you start off pretty hot and as the year goes on everybody kind of hears about what you’re doing and things like that, and that’s when the teammates come in,” Kelehear explained. “Other teams put special defenses out there to try and stop you and that’s when I think we had even more people step up this year as opposed to last year. We had guys knocking down shots and making a lot of big plays when other teams were trying to slow me down. A lot of people played a big role in that.
“It can be frustrating at times, but once you start to trust your teammates, you realize that even when other teams are playing special defenses, as long as you just play your game, it’ll come to you.”
Head coach Hank Peppers said one of Kelehear’s biggest strengths on the court his simply his leadership.
“It doesn’t matter what gym we go into or who we’re playing, Alex is fearless and he expects to win,” Peppers remarked. “The team just feeds off of it and now we have a team of guys who expect to win every game, no matter the opponent.”
Peppers said another of Kelehear’s best attributes his is desire to keep getting better.
“There are always areas to improve and he knows that,” the coach added. “That’s why he watches so much film. It’s why he shows up at the gym at 6:30 every morning. It’s why he’s going to drive to Atlanta all summer (to play AAU ball). He does it to improve, not to stay the same.
“I personally challenge Alex a lot, trying to push him out of his comfort zone. He was already spectacular last year, but he grew even more this past season. Even with everyone throwing different defenses at him, he still almost averaged 20 (points), six (rebounds) and six (assists).”
Kelehear said he has already been in contact with Lee University, but is hoping to hear from additional schools this summer on the AAU circuit as he will be playing in plenty of major tournaments and showcases in front of college scouts.
Then there is the matter of next year as the Ramblers return all but two graduating seniors as they look to get to the Final Four or even farther.
“I honestly don’t think we have a limit,” Kelehear added. “We’re basically going to be almost all of the same group that we had in eighth grade (LaFayette went 23-0 that season), so it’s guys we’ve played together with our whole lives. I think it’s going to be a big (senior) year and something I’m looking forward to.”