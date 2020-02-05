For the first 26 minutes on Tuesday night, Heritage's offense struggled in just about every way an offense can struggle on a basketball court.
Foul trouble and turnovers, compounded by the fact that the Heritage basket seemed to have an airtight lid on it, had the Generals staring a season-ending defeat at the hands of the Gilmer Bobcats squarely in the face.
What happened next won't soon be forgotten by any Heritage fan who attended the game in person.
Trailing 37-28, fourth-seeded Heritage nearly doubled their score in the final six minutes of the contest to post a 55-44 victory over the fifth-seeded Bobcats and earn a berth in the Region 6-AAAA semifinals against top-seeded LaFayette at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday night.
With the win, the team's third straight, the Generals (12-14) also locked up a Class AAAA state playoff berth.
"It's big," Heritage head coach Kevin Terry said of punching the ticket to state. "We've been a team of 'almost' all year. We've almost been good. We've almost beaten some good teams, but we just haven't been able to put it all together yet. But we've been talking all year about this week and trying to put things together to make a run and do something special. I still believe that this can be a special team. Hopefully we can show up on Thursday and give LaFayette all they want."
The Bobcats, who enjoyed a height advantage at just about every position, made it tough sledding for Heritage in the opening half, while Gilmer's tight perimeter defense was doing its best to deny the Generals open looks from behind the arc.
Carson Palmer finally got a triple to fall for Heritage to tie the game at 13 with 5:03 left to go in the half. However, the taller Bobcats started looking inside and went on a 7-0 run, forcing the Generals to use a time-out with 2:44 left before intermission.
Heritage would come out of the quick break to finish up the quarter on a 9-4 run and slice Gilmer's lead down to 24-22 at halftime, but the third quarter was nearly a complete disaster for the Navy-and-Red.
The Bobcats would score 11 unanswered points to start the third and they held the Generals without a single point for more than seven minutes as they built a 35-22 lead. However, Cooper Terry would finally get Heritage back on the board by scoring the last five points of the quarter, all coming in the final 40 seconds.
A 3-pointer by Gilmer in the early stages of the fourth would put the Bobcats up nine, but Heritage freshman Kaden Swope came off the bench to hit a 3-pointer, slicing the gap down to 37-31 as the clock ticked under six minutes to play.
After a Gilmer miss, Mitchell Kennedy made a move on the baseline for a bucket and Swope, playing tight defense on the press, stole the ball in the backcourt and converted and, suddenly, the Bobcats' one-time, seemingly comfortable double-digit lead was down to just two with 4:50 remaining.
Gilmer briefly pushed its lead back out to six, but Terry would hit a big 3-pointer at the four-minute mark, which was followed by a Cade Collins basket just 36 seconds later. Swope then came up with another backcourt steal on the press and layed the ball off the glass to give the Generals their first lead of the night, 42-41, with 3:12 to play.
Cade Carter hit a free throw for the Bobcats to tie the game with 2:57 to go, but Terry would hit back-to-back shots on Heritage's next two possessions, including another huge trey with 2:05 left. He also hit both ends of a one-and-one with 1:25 to go and again with 47 seconds left after the stunned Bobcats were forced to start fouling late.
Caden Snyder drained two free throws with 38 seconds to go, while Swope and Terry each added one more free toss down the stretch as the Generals engineered a 24-point turnaround over the final 10 minutes of the contest.
"Gilmer came out with something a little bit funky on defense and it kind of caught us off-guard a little bit, but we also just got a little stagnant," the coach added. "Maybe the pressure of the tournament made our guys a little tight too, but we weren't executing very well. We got a few pretty close looks in the first half and we just couldn't get them to drop.
"But we stuck with it and somehow found a way to win at the end. It was quite an avalanche (of points). We were able to hit a couple of shots and Swope got some big steals for us there on the press. Then some free throws at the end and that was all she wrote."
Terry scored 13 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, while Swope scored all eight of his points in the final period. Kennedy and Kobe McAlister battled foul trouble, but finished with six points apiece. Collins and Cade Kiniry had four points each, while Snyder and Palmer each dropped in three.
As a team, Heritage went 11 of 15 at the free throw line, including 8 of 11 in the final 1:25.
Carter had 20 for the Bobcats, but only managed four points in the second half.
The Heritage-LaFayette matchup will tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday back at Southeast Whitfield High School. The Ramblers won both regular-season meetings this season.
Pickens boys 87, Ridgeland 47
The second game of the evening saw the Dragons catch fire early and never let up as they pulled away to end the Panthers' season.
Pickens led 25-12 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 46-21 at intermission before pulling away even more in the fourth quarter.
Noah Sutton had 34 points for the Dragons, 14 coming in the first quarter.
Jordan McLin led Ridgeland (8-19) with 17 points. Ethan Moyer finished with eight points. Chris Turner, Kyan Clark and Omari McCleary all had six points apiece, while Kobe Lewis scored four to round things out.
Pickens will play in Thursday's other semifinal game against Northwest or Southeast at 5:30 p.m. The Dragons' opponent was not known as of press time.