Bobcat Hall of Fame grows by four

Two former players and two members of the Georgia Northwestern Bobcat athletic support staff were honored with the department's highest award this past Tuesday night as four new members were inducted into the Bobcat Hall of Fame.
Former Gordon Central High School standout Ashley Farrell, former Gordon Lee High School player Andrew Johnson, along with Matt Gregory and Ken Stoker were inducted into the Hall of Fame by Athletic Director David Stephenson at the conclusion of the Bobcats' basketball and cheerleading awards banquet, which was held at the LaFayette Golf Course's banquet room.
Farrell left the Lady Bobcats as the program's all-time leading scorer. She was a GCAA All-Region XVII performer and an NJCAA Academic All-American. She was one of the first Lady Bobcats' signees once the basketball program moved its base from Rome to Rossville.
"She's the first recruit that I had that was not a girl ball player, but a ball player who just happened to be a girl," Stephenson said. "She went through some bad basketball times here, but she always had a positive and great attitude. She was never a problem. I'm honored to induct our first women's basketball player into the Bobcat Hall of Fame."
Johnson said he was thrilled when he found out that Stephenson was recruiting him to play college basketball, which had always been his dream.
A tireless worker on both ends of the floor, Johnson was an aggressive defender and set a record by taking a charge in all 27 games he played one season. He also competed in PBL and Skills USA competition and was a member and president of the GNTC's Student Government Association.
"He's one of the hardest-working players I've ever had," Stephenson said. "He was always willing to do anything to help anybody, including serving as our mascot, Shredder, one really hot day.
"My little girl, Jocelyn, used to say that Andrew was her boyfriend. He got married just a couple of months ago so unfortunately for Jocelyn that's not going to work out. But I hope she marries someone just like him when she grows up."
Gregory, the head therapist and Director of Performance Physical Therapy in LaFayette, has partnered with Georgia Northwestern Athletics for number of years. Gregory himself is a fixture at athletic contests, providing quality health care with a caring attitude or simply passing out water and towels to players on both teams.
"He's always willing to help out in any way and always with a great positive attitude," Stephenson said. "He sacrifices his time and provides a great Christian role model for our athletes."
Stephenson said that Stoker, the husband of Cheer Cats head coach Karen Stoker, was a classic example of what the Bobcat Hall of Fame award is all about.
"He's willing to do anything and usually without any recognition," Stephenson explained. "Sometimes he does things so quickly you don't realize it it's done until after the fact and there's no task too great, too small or too menial for him. He is a great example of a person with a true servant's heart."