The Ringgold Tigers trailed 47-45 going into the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, but outscored Ridgeland 23-10 over the final eight minutes to claim a 68-57 win on the final night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Chandler Johnson hit two big 3-pointers in the final quarter as he scored a game-high 22 points in the Tigers' first victory of the season. Colter Long had 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter, while Daniel Fow added 10 points.
As a team, Ringgold (1-1) connected on 10 of 16 free throws in the final period alone.
Kobe Lewis had 16 points for the Panthers (1-3). Chris Turner finished with 14, while Kyan Clark and Ethan Moyer both finished with eight.
Ringgold girls 70, Ridgeland 18
Rachel Akers scored 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter as Lady Tigers opened up a 20-3 lead and never looked back.
Riley Nayadley had 14 points in the win. Shelby Cole added 11 points. Sarah Headrick had a team-high seven rebounds, while Sidney Pittman dished out eight assists for the Lady Tigers (1-1).
Macie Boren had eight points and Jazmyn Jones finished with four for the Lady Panthers (1-3).
Ringgold will be at home on Friday to host Northwest Whitfield in a non-region doubleheader, starting at 6 p.m. Ringgold will open Region 6-AAA play at home against Adairsville this Tuesday, while Ridgeland will travel to Tunnel Hill to take on Northwest Whitfield in its Region 6-AAAA openers on Tuesday night.
Heritage boys 94, North Sand Mountain 87
At Ridgeland, Cooper Terry scored a career-high 32 points and the Generals needed just about all of them as the Bison from Alabama came thundering back in the second half.
Terry drained five 3-pointers and added seven free throws as he accounted for 22 of Heritage's 34 points in the second quarter alone.
The Generals took a commanding 52-28 lead at halftime, but they would need a 29-point fourth quarter to hang on for the victory after North Sand Mountain put up 60 points in the second half.
Carson Palmer had 22 points for Heritage (2-3) and Cade Kiniry finished with 16. Heritage finished the game a nearly-perfect 17 of 18 from the charity stripe.
Derek Bearden had 21 points to lead the Bison.
Dade County girls 60, Heritage 28
A 17-point second quarter was the only highlight of the night for the Lady Generals, who fell to 2-3 on the season after a loss at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Elli Jost finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers, while Bailey Christol had seven points for the Lady Generals in the loss.
Tori Williams had 22 points to lead the Lady Wolverines.
Heritage will open Region 6-AAAA play Tuesday night at Pickens, starting with the girls' game at 6 p.m.
Chattanooga Christian boys 51, LFO 47
The Warriors' season-opening three-game winning streak was snapped on the Chargers' home floor Wednesday afternoon, despite a second-half comeback by LFO.
CCS was up 28-12 at halftime and increased its lead to 18 points early in the third quarter. However, the Warriors came storming back behind Jacob King, who scored 14 of his 16 points in the third period.
LFO (3-1) would tie the score late, but CCS would find just enough offense to hang on for the victory. Cameron Gregg had three 3-pointers and nine total points for the Warriors, while Brent Bowman and Robbie Henry had six each.
Grant Van Meter had 18 points to lead the Chargers.
Chattanooga Christian girls 56, LFO 40
The Lady Warriors took a 13-12 lead after one quarter, but the Lady Chargers would come back to forge a 31-24 lead at intermission and they stretched things out from there to pick up the win on the final day of their Thanksgiving Tournament.
Madison Blevins had 17 points for CCS, who went 16 of 18 at the free throw line as a team.
Christina Collins had 18 points to lead LFO (2-2), while Kyla Orr, Ateana Copeland and Milijah Williams all had five points for the Lady Warriors.
LFO will also start Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday when they welcome Haralson County for a doubleheader that will start at 6 p.m.