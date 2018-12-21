The LFO Warriors defeated county and Region 6-AAA rival Ringgold earlier this month and on Friday they got a measure of revenge against their other county foe.
Playing in the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School in Chatsworth, the Red-and-White took down Heritage, 63-54, less than a week after losing to the Generals in Boynton.
Ruddy Ware was Friday's star. The senior guard scored 14 of his season-high 32 points in the second quarter and connected on six of LFO's eight 3-pointers. The Warriors also finished 9-of-11 at the free throw line.
Jacob King had eight points. James Beddington finished with seven points and Riley Mosier finished with five. The scoring was rounded out by four points from Zach Coots, three from Carson McCammon and two each by Robie Henry and Deandre Rowe.
Heritage hit six 3-pointers as a team, five by Will Allen, who had a team-high 18 points. Kobe McAllister finished with 15 points and Nolan Letzgus added 10. Six points from Cade Collins, three by Cooper Terry and two from Clint Petteys rounded out the scoring. The Generals finished 12-of-19 from the free throw line.
The two teams will finish up their games in the tournament on Saturday.