For the second consecutive day, LFO senior guard Ruddy Ware poured in 32 points and the Warriors needed every one of them as they defeated the McMinn County Cherokees, 69-66, in overtime in the fifth-place game of the Mistletoe Madness Tournament at North Murray High School on Saturday.
The game was tied at 54 apiece at the end of regulation, but Ware scored nine of his 32 in the extra period to help give LFO the win.
James Beddington finished with 12 points. Jacob King had nine points and Zach Coots had eight for LFO, who went 20-of-28 from the free throw line.