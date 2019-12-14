A showdown between the only two remaining undefeated teams in Region 6-AAAA went the way of the home team on Friday night as LaFayette thumped visiting Pickens, 68-46, to take over sole possession of first place in the region standings.
The Ramblers took control of the game in the second quarter, increasing an early six-point lead by outscoring the Dragons 23-10 in the second stanza.
Three different LaFayette players finished the night with double-doubles. Aidan Hadaway had 23 points and 12 rebounds. Decameron Porter finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Asa Deal had 12 points and 12 boards as LaFayette improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in region play with the win.
Pickens girls 72, LaFayette 63
The night's opening game saw the visitors from Jasper take a narrow 52-51 lead after three quarters before pulling away late to score the region victory.
The Lady Ramblers dropped to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in region play. Individual statistics were not provided as of press time.
LaFayette will be back at home on Saturday as they welcome Chattooga to town for a non-region doubleheader. The girls' game will tip off at 1:30 p.m.
Oakwood Christian girls 31, Shiloh Hills 12
On a night when the Lady Eagles had trouble putting the ball in the hoop, their defense more than made up for their offensive struggles as they picked up a GAPPS region road victory.
Avery Green had a team-high nine points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Lexie Asher picked up eight points and grabbed eight boards. Anslee Tucker had six points and three steals. Lily Green had four points to go with six rebounds, five steals and two blocks, while Raleigh Suits added four points and four steals for OCA (7-1).
Both Oakwood teams will be in action at home on Saturday when Ridgeland comes to town for a 3 p.m. doubleheader.
Darlington boys 48, Gordon Lee 33
The visiting Tigers led by just four points at intermission, but they would outscore the Trojans 21-9 in the third quarter to pull away for good. Patrick Shelley had 15 points for Darlington, while D.J. Johnson added 11, including nine in the third quarter alone.
Weston Beagles had 10 points for Gordon Lee (2-6, 0-2). Sam Norton connected on two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, while Anthony Peco added six points.
Darlington girls 72, Gordon Lee 39
The Lady Trojans dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in Region 6-A North with the loss. Individual statistics had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will go on the road Saturday to face Heritage, starting with the girls' game at 6 p.m.
Gilmer boys 66, Ridgeland 53
In Rossville, the Bobcats were able to keep the Panthers at arm's length for the entire night. Cade Carter had 20 points to pace Gilmer.
Kobe Lewis had another solid performance with 18 points for Ridgeland (2-7, 1-3). Ethan Moyer had 12 points on four 3-pointers and Chris Turner finished with eight points.
Gilmer girls 75, Ridgeland 21
Elly Callihan had 28 points for the Lady Bobcats in the victory.
Fran King scored 12 points for the Lady Panthers (1-8, 0-4), while Kia Wade and Macie Boren each dropped in three points.
Ridgeland will make the short drive to Chickamauga on Saturday to play non-region games against Oakwood Christian. The girls' varsity game will tip off at 3 p.m.