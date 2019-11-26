Up by eight points at the end of the first quarter, the LFO Warriors outscored Silverdale Baptist Academy 27-7 in the second quarter and moved 3-0 on the season with a 64-36 victory on the second night of the Chattanooga Christian Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
Freshman Amari Burnett scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second quarter as LFO took a commanding 42-14 lead at the break.
Cameron Gregg finished with 13 points on the night and James Beddington added seven. The Warriors also finished the night 16 of 23 from the free throw line.
Silverdale girls 73, LFO 31
The Lady Seahawks used a big first-half run to take control of the game and never looked back as they handed the Lady Warriors their first loss of the season.
Christina Collins had 17 points for LFO (2-1), but no other Lady Warrior scored more than three points.
LFO will conclude its play in the tournament on Wednesday against the host team. The Warriors will play at 2 p.m., followed by the Lady Warriors at 3:30.
LaFayette girls 52, Woodland-Cartersville 32
At the Gordon Central Thanksgiving Tournament, the Lady Rambler offense was held somewhat in check, especially in the first half. However, their defense was solid all night long as they pulled away over the final two periods take the win.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 17 and the score was knotted up at 22 apiece after a timeout with 4:20 to go in the third quarter. But coming out of the break, the Lady Ramblers ended the quarter on a 14-3 run and continued to get its offense in rhythm in the fourth as they moved to 2-0 on season.
Mykeria Johnson connected on three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to go with six steals. Marquila Howell also had 17 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while LaTyah Barber had seven points, six rebounds and dished out four assists. LaFayette finished with 21 steals as a team.
LaFayette boys 57, Woodland-Cartersville 38
The Ramblers also improved to 2-0 on the season after taking down the Class 5A Wildcats on Tuesday.
LaFayette's big men dominated as Asa Deal scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Aidan Hadaway had 19 points and 14 rebounds, while Decameron Porter finished with eight points. Jaylon Ramsey scored just two points, but doled out eight assists.
LaFayette will be back in action on Saturday with a doubleheader at Trion. The girls' game will tip off at 2 p.m.
Coahulla Creek girls 78, Ridgeland 34
On the third night of the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic, the Lady Colts led by just two points, 12-10, at the end of the first quarter, but erupted for 29 points in the second period and pulled away in the second half.
Cordasia Watkins scored 11 of her team-high 14 points in the second quarter for the Lady Panthers (1-2). Fran King had six points for Ridgeland, while Macie Boren chipped in with five.
Coahulla Creek boys 61, Ridgeland 35
Up 12-9 after the first eight minutes, the Panthers were unable to hold on to the lead as the Colts outscored them 21-5 in the second quarter to take control for good.
Twelve different players scored for Coahulla Creek, led by Gage Seibenhener with 13 points.
Kobe Lewis had 10 points for Ridgeland (1-2), while King Mason, Ethan Moyer and Kyan Clark each finished with six.
Ridgeland will close out the Thanksgiving Classic on Wednesday night with a doubleheader against Ringgold, starting with the girls' game at 7 p.m.
Signal Mountain girls 49, Gordon Lee 34
The Lady Trojans were at a significant height disadvantage on Tuesday and, while they gave a tremendous effort, the Navy-and-White fell short of victory as they dropped a game to the Lady Eagles at the Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Signal Mountain center Olivia Koontz, who is being recruited by several colleges, controlled the paint to the tune of 22 points as the Lady Eagles took a 30-16 lead into intermission after leading by only three points, 12-9, at the end of the first quarter.
Emma McGraw hit three 3-pointers and led Gordon Lee with 17 points, while Star Alexander had six points on two 3-pointers for the Lady Trojans (0-4).
Gordon Lee boys 48, Signal Mountain 37
In Tuesday's nightcap at Ridgeland, the Trojans broke open what had been a close game for three quarters and moved to 2-2 overall with an impressive win over the Eagles.
Gordon Lee led by a point at the end of the first quarter and the two teams went to the locker room tied at 20. The Trojans built a seven-point lead in the third quarter, only to see Signal Mountain end the period on a 12-4 run to take a 33-32 lead into the final quarter. However, Gordon Lee would score the first 10 points of the final stanza, while shutting the Eagles down on the defensive end of the floor. Signal Mountain connected on just one field goal in the final period.
Sam Norton had three 3-pointers and led a balanced attack with 13 points. Will Carswell added 10, followed by Gavin McAlister with nine, Weston Beagles with eight and Anthony Peco, who scored six points and gave the Trojans a spark on defense and on the boards.
Terrance Russell hit four 3-pointers for the Eagles to lead the way for his team with 12 points.
Gordon Lee will be back at home again on Tuesday with a doubleheader against Walker County rival LaFayette. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m.