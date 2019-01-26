After falling to the Lady Bulldogs on the road in their first meeting this season, the Lady Trojans repaid their rivals in kind on Friday, holding on for a 38-37 win in a defensive slugfest in Chickamauga.
Emma McGraw had 14 points for Gordon Lee (7-14, 4-5) in the victory. Gracie O'Neal finished with 12 points and Emma Langston had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Ashlyn Schmidt added three points, followed by Addison Sturdivant with two and Skye Alexander with one.
Chloe Murdock had 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs, while Tianna Youngblood added 10.
Gordon Lee boys 48, Trion 30
In the nightcap, the Trojans swept the season series with an 18-point victory as they improved to 12-9 overall and 7-4 in Region 6-A North play.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
Gordon Lee will be at home again on Saturday to face Bowdon, starting with the girls' varsity game at 4 p.m.