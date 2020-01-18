Both the Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans hung tough with Darlington in the first half on Friday night, but the home teams would use big third quarters to pull away and score Region 6-A North victories in Rome.
Darlington girls 46, Gordon Lee 29
The Lady Tigers took a narrow 17-15 lead into the locker room, but sharpshooter Caroline Dingler would score 11 of her 17 points in the third quarter, including a trio of 3-pointers, to help Darlington pull away.
Emma Phillips scored nine points to lead Gordon Lee (5-14, 2-7). Gracie O'Neal had six points and Emma McGraw ended her night with five. Sadie Gasaway finished with four points. Addison Sturdivant and Ashlyn Schmidt had two points each, while Taylor Hunley chipped in with one.
Darlington boys 58, Gordon Lee 50
Just like in the girls' varsity game, the Tigers forged a razor-thin 23-22 lead at intermission, but they would outscored the Trojans, 23-13, in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Weston Beagles scored 18 points for the Trojans for the fourth consecutive game. Will Carswell went for 14 points and Gavin McAlister added six. Five points from Logan Simerley, three from Robert Napier and two each by Sam Norton and Anthony Peco rounded out the scoring for Gordon Lee (4-15, 0-9).
Both Gordon Lee teams will be in action on Saturday as they travel to Marietta to take on North Cobb Christian in a pair of subregion matchups.