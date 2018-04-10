Rachel Akers - (Ringgold) The sophomore was a double-double performer for the youthful Lady Tigers, averaging 11.4 points and 12.5 rebounds a night.
Faith Alexander - (Gordon Lee) The senior and future Kennesaw State softball player was first team All-Region 6-A North after putting up 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
LaTyah Barber - (LaFayette) The freshman was the top scorer for the young and improving Lady Ramblers as she dropped in 11.4 a night to go with 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 steals.
Ansley Bice - (Heritage) The junior was a big reason the Lady Generals went back to the state playoffs as she poured in 13.1 points a game to go with five rebounds, 4.8 assists and three steals.
Ariana Camp - (Heritage) The sophomore stepped right in and immediately made her presence felt for the Navy-and-Red, averaging 10.1 points and 4.8 boards a game.
Shelby Cole - (Ringgold) The sophomore was solid on both ends of the floor, averaging 7.2 points to go with 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 steals and almost two assists a game.
Abby Dalton - (Gordon Lee) The senior led the Lady Trojans in 3-pointers, scoring 10.9 points and grabbing 3.1 rebounds each game for the Sweet 16 participants.
Brylee Dunn - (Ridgeland) The senior was the Walker County Girls’ Player of the Year with 14.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.5 blocks per game, which was fifth in the state and 16th nationally at the end of the regular season.
Annika Green - (Oakwood Christian) The senior closed out a stellar career by averaging 10.9 points, 11.4 rebounds, two assists, two steals and 2.5 blocks for the SCAA champions.
Macey Gregg - (LFO) The junior was a 6-AAA All-Region selection, an All-State honorable mention by the AJC and Catoosa County’s Girls’ Co-Player of the Year after scoring 21.2 points, 5.1 boards and 2.8 steals a night.
Zarria Nelson - (LFO) The senior and future college basketball player earned All-Region status in 6-AAA after grabbing nearly five rebounds and averaging over two points and two assists a game.
Gracie O’Neal - (Gordon Lee) The sophomore was an All-Region 6-A North pick after scoring 9.8 points and pulling down 9.6 rebounds a game to go with lockdown defense.
Sydney Pittman - (Ringgold) The sophomore picked up an All-Region 6-AAA award as she averaged 6.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, five assists and over three steals a contest.
Haley Sandridge - (Ridgeland) The senior will play softball in college, but was a valuable commodity on the court as she dropped in 5.6 points a night and collected 5.2 boards with nearly two steals a game.
Emily Wiley - (Heritage) The junior was All-Region in 6-AAAA, an All-State pick by the GACA and shared the Catoosa County’s Girls’ Co-Player of the Year award after scoring 18.1 points a night to go with 8.6 rebounds and two blocks.
Kaylee Womack - (Ringgold) The senior and future college softball player popped for 9.9 points a contest, while adding five rebounds a game for the Blue-and-White.
Honorable Mention: Gordon Lee - Samantha Belue, Gracey Kruse, Kaitlyn O’Toole; Heritage - Reagan Armour, Sarah Bandy; LaFayette - Marquilia Howell, S.J. Oxford, Nicky Yancy; LFO - Jerriale Jackson, Anna Rountree, Milijah Williams; Oakwood Christian - Lexie Asher, Grayson Broadrick, Mary Ownby; Ridgeland - Hailey Bryant, D’Erika Ervin, Fran King, Makenzie Howard; Ringgold - Riley Nayadley, Lauren Terrell
The Catoosa-Walker County Basketball Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances throughout the season. Photos and text by Scott Herpst.