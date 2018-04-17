Will Allen (Heritage) - The second-leading scorer for the Generals averaged 11 points a game, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his junior year to earn All-Region honors.
Christian Battle (Ridgeland) - One of the more underrated players in all of Region 6-AAAA, the senior poured in a consistent 10.9 points and pulled down 4.8 boards a night.
Kannen Derryberry (Gordon Lee) - Accurate from long-range, the senior was a second team Region 6-A North pick after averaging 14.7 points and four rebounds a contest.
Jacob Dyer (Gordon Lee) - The Trojans’ senior big man showed guard-like skills and range, averaging 8.7 points, eight rebounds and over two blocks a night to earn second team status in 6-A North.
Patryk Gilbert (LFO) - A consistent shooter with the ability to take the ball to the basket, the senior guard/wing scored nearly 12 points a game for the Red-and-White.
Luke Grant (Heritage) - He’ll play football at Mars Hill next season, but he closed out a solid hoops career by scoring 10.1 points a night and was one of the region’s top defenders.
Logan Hullender (Ringgold) - Only a sophomore, he enjoyed a breakout year with 14.3 points, 5.2 boards, two assists and more than a steal a night to earn first team All-Region honors.
Alex Kelehear (LaFayette) - The 6-AAAA Player of the Year, the GACA All-State Co-Player of the Year in Class 4A (North) and the two-time Walker County Player of the Year averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals as a junior for the Elite Eight Ramblers.
Markeith Montgomery (Ridgeland) - The senior and future Kennesaw State defensive back ended his basketball career with averages of 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds a night.
Jon Morgan (LaFayette) - Followed up last year’s breakout year with a monster senior campaign and earned first team All-Region status with 15.8 points and 8.1 rebounds a night. Also set a new school-record with a 43-point game.
Cade Nayadley (Ringgold) - The size of a forward with the skills of a guard allowed the junior to score 10.4 points and to average 7.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and two steals a game.
Fred Norman (Ridgeland) - One of the most agile big men to ever play at Ridgeland, the junior was first team in 6-AAAA after collecting 16.1 points and 10.1 boards a contest.
Dee Southern (LaFayette) - The junior continued to put up great numbers against bigger post players, averaging 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds to earn first team honors in 6-AAAA.
Adam Thacker (Heritage) - The senior complimented his cousin, fellow Heritage post player Cole Wilcox, with 9.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game for the Navy-and-Red.
Ruddy Ware (LFO) - Cat-like quickness and outstanding ball-handling skills made the junior a valuable member of the Warriors as he averaged 15.4 points a night and was first team in Region 6-AAA.
Cole Wilcox (Heritage) - The Catoosa County Player of the Year’s future is in baseball, but he went out in style with 17.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, over three assists and more than two blocks a game to earn 6-AAAA All-Region status.
Honorable Mention - Gordon Lee: Hayden Murphy, Zander Smith; Heritage: Blake Bryan; LaFayette: Vyshonn Daniel, Tyrese Marsh, Andrew Pendergrass; LFO: Andrew Brock, Jacob King; Oakwood Christian: Garrison Baggett, Phillip Davis, Woody Hass, John Jacob McSpadden; Ridgeland: Eric Byrd; Ringgold: Chandler Chastain, Corey Johnson, Blake Goldsmith, Jackson House, Ammon Murphy.
The Catoosa-Walker County Basketball Dream Team is selected by Sports Editor Scott Herpst based on performances throughout the season. Photos and text by Scott Herpst.