The Ringgold Lady Tigers and the LFO Warriors extended their impressive winning streaks on Friday as the Catoosa County rival schools split a pair of Region 6-AAA games in Fort Oglethorpe.
Ringgold girls 61, LFO 39
Riley Nayadley drained a 3-pointer to beat the first-quarter buzzer as Ringgold jumped out to an 18-9 lead after the first eight minutes. However, the Lady Warriors would come back with a run in the second quarter.
A steal and lay-up by Christina Collins with 2:32 left before halftime would chop Ringgold's lead down to 24-20. But the Lady Tigers would eventually take a 28-22 lead into the locker room before putting the game away in the third quarter.
Ringgold opened the second half with four straight points by Sydney Pittman to push the lead back out to 10 and a big 3-pointer by Shelby Cole with three minutes to go in the period would extend the lead to 38-25.
Nayadley would later beat the third-quarter horn with another 3-pointer as the visitors extended their lead to 47-29 with just eight minutes to play and they would maintain the lead throughout the fourth to claim the victory.
Rachel Akers, who recently passed the 1,000-point mark for her career, led the way with 18 points and six rebounds for the Lady Tigers (13-7, 11-2), who maintained the top spot in the region standings with their seventh consecutive victory.
Pittman finished with 13 points and dished out 10 assists. Cole had 10 points and five rebounds, while Nayadley had eight points and seven rebounds. Six points and three steals from Rachel Lopez, along with four points by Maggie Reed and two from Sarah Headrick rounded out the stat sheet. Ringgold also went 15 of 18 at the free throw line.
Collins had 18 points to lead the way for LFO (6-12, 3-8). Milijah Williams had 12 points, followed by Sydney O'Neal with four, Riley White with three and Mackenzie Begley with two.
LFO boys 60, Ringgold 44
The nightcap was a close one early on as the Warriors led by just four points, 12-8, after the first quarter of play. However, a 12-2 run in the second quarter would give the Red-and-White a comfortable cushion. Brent Bowman highlighted the run with back-to-back 3-pointers from opposite corners of court as the Warriors grew the lead to 34-18 by halftime.
The Tigers would try to make a game of it in the third quarter and they would cut LFO's lead down to 38-28 with 3:31 left to play in the quarter. But two strong moves to the basket by Jacob King would push LFO's lead back out to 14 points by the end of the period and the Warriors would be content to play defense and run the clock in the fourth quarter to keep Ringgold at bay.
Bowman connected on three 3-pointers and was a perfect 6 of 6 at the line as he finished with 21 points for LFO (15-3, 9-2). Jamichael Davis had 11 points. King added nine and Zach Coots finished with eight points in the Warriors' eighth consecutive victory. James Beddington added six points, followed by Amari Burnett with three and Robbie Henry with two. LFO went 10 of 12 at the free throw line for the game.
Logan Hullender had 17 points for Ringgold (5-15, 2-11). Jayden Williams picked up 12 points, while Chandler Johnson and Tyler Camp had four points each. Daniel Fow, Colter Long and Jordan Wideman each had two points, while O'Reilly Matthews rounded out the scoring with one.
LFO will travel to Heritage on Saturday night for a doubleheader against the Generals, while Ringgold will take the court again on Tuesday against Haralson County in a pair of region contests.