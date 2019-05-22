Significant advantages in depth and a plethora of standouts from the Catoosa-Walker County area were not enough for Team Georgia on Tuesday night as they dropped both ends of the annual Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Basketball Classic to their rivals from the Volunteer State.
Tennessee's girls used a run at the end of the third quarter and a run to open the fourth quarter to pull away for an 82-61 victory in the opener before a big advantage in the second quarter helped the Tennessee boys pick up an 85-67 win.
The girls' game saw Georgia take a 34-33 second-quarter lead on an inside bucket by Sarah Plemons (North Murray) and the two teams would continue to trade baskets for the rest of the half. However, five points by Kimia Carter (Brainerd) in the final minute would help give Tennessee a 45-39 lead at the half.
Emily Wiley (Heritage) would connect on a three-point play to pull her team back within two points, 53-51, midway through the third quarter. But Tennessee would go on a 12-5 run to end the period and Tennessee would hold Georgia scoreless for the first four minutes of the final stanza, outscoring them 7-0 to build an insurmountable cushion.
Carter had 28 points for Tennessee, while Gracee Dishman (Cumberland County) was named the game's Most Valuable Player. Dishman, who won the 3-point shootout at halftime, had a game-high 29 points.
Tennessee had just six players in uniform, while Georgia suited up eight players.
Wiley finished with a team-high 24 points for Georgia, followed by Macey Gregg (LFO), who scored 18 points, 15 coming in the first half and 10 in the first quarter. Plemons finished with nine points on the night.
D'Erika Ervin and Makenzie Howard (Ridgeland), along with Sarah Bandy (Heritage) also played in the game, while Team Georgia was coach by Ridgeland's Michael Baker.
The boys' game was knotted up at 17 apiece after the first quarter, but Tory Sewell (Red Bank) and Anthony Watkins (McCallie) would each score six points to key a Volunteer State run in the second quarter. Watkins finished with 12 points in the first half as Tennessee opened up a 39-27 lead at intermission.
The Georgia boys would get the deficit down to seven points on three separate occasions in the third quarter. However, Tennessee would find another gear and pushed its lead back out to as many as 16 points near the end of the period.
Georgia would once again cut Tennessee's lead back to single digits with five minutes to go, but Tennessee, who had just seven players compared to 11 for Georgia, would get back-to-back dunks from Beyuan Hendrcks (Baylor) and Darick Isom (Chattanooga Central) as they righted the ship and boosted the advantage back to 17 points with less than four minutes to go.
Hendricks, the game's MVP, led all scorers with 23 points. Watkins added 18 and Isom finished with 16.
Delvin Price (Chattooga) led Team Georgia with 15 points, while a pair of LaFayette Ramblers, Alex Kelehear and Dee Southern, dropped in 10 points each. Fred Norman, Jr. (Ridgeland) and Ruddy Ware (LFO) were among those suiting up for the Peach State.
Watkins won the pre-game slam dunk contest, while Marc Pilcher (Coahulla Creek) won the 3-point shootout at halftime of the boys' game.
Tuesday's games were played at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga.