The Georgia Northwestern Bobcats shot 67 percent in the second half and scored 59 points in final 20 minutes on Saturday night, but it was still not enough to overcome a 22-point halftime deficit in a 106-89 loss at West Georgia Tech.
The Golden Knights got out to a 22-12 lead halfway through the opening half and kept pouring on steam the rest of the way. Cold shooting plagued the Bobcats, who hit on just nine first-half field goals, including 5-of-17 from behind the arc.
The second half would be a different story, however. Georgia Northwestern began to heat up quickly and the Bobcats came charging back. Cole McKeehan knocked down three consecutive 3-pointers at one point and the Navy-and-Silver were able to slice the Knights' advantage to eight points, 79-71, with 7:40 left to play.
However, the Bobcats would get no closer.
Jalen Leonard was 6-of-8 from 3-point land in the game and 4-of-5 in the second half as he quickly took the momentum back for West Georgia Tech. The Knights would push their lead back out to double digits and it would remain there for the rest of the night.
Leonard had 20 points to lead six Knights in double figures. The Knights also had a big advantage off the bench as they outscored the Bobcats, 43-6.
McKeehan went 6-of-9 from long range to account for 22 points, while Jeremy Wilson hit four 3-pointers and had a game-high 24 points to go with six assists. Kannen Derryberry added 14 points, followed by J.T. Langford with 12, Jarret Gill with 11, Jayce Harris with five and Hayden Murphy with one. Harris had a team-best 10 rebounds.
The Bobcats (5-17) will close out the regular season on Tuesday back at home at the Rossville Athletic Center against the Hiwassee College JV team at 7:30 p.m. That game will be preceded by the Lady Bobcats' regular season finale against the Dalton State club team at 6.