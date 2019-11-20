The Ridgeland Panthers showed off their new up-tempo style of basketball on Tuesday night as they ran past visiting Gordon Central, 82-52, in the season-opener in Happy Valley.
Ridgeland (1-0) scored 27 points in the first quarter and picked up 22 more in the second quarter as they opened up a 49-26 lead at halftime.
Three Panthers finished in double figures. Kobe Lewis had a team-high 21 points, followed by Kyan Clark with 19 and Chris Maddeaux with 14. Kade Steward had 23 points to pace the Warriors.
Gordon Central girls 86, Ridgeland 36
Lady Warriors' standout Mercedes Coleman had 23 points and McKayla Ramos finished with 10 as the visitors from Calhoun led 29-5 after one quarter and never looked back.
Cordasia Watkins scored half of the points for the Lady Panthers as she ended her night with 18. Mackenzie Miller and Kia Wade both had six as Ridgeland fell to 0-1 on the season.