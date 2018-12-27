The LaFayette Lady Ramblers fell to 8-6 overall on the season after the offense struggled in a 41-29 loss to Southside, Ala. in the opening round of the Adairsville Tiger Christmas Clash on Thursday.
LaTyah Barber paced the team with 12 points and added eight steals. Mykeria Johnson finished with nine points, followed by Imani Cook and Nicky Yancy with three points and Marquila Howell with two points.
Meanwhile, the Ramblers improved to 13-1 with a 77-50 victory over Cornerstone Prep Academy of Acworth in their first-round game at Adairsville. LaFayette pulled away in the second half by outscoring Cornerstone, 42-24.
Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
The Christmas Clash will continue on Friday.
At Chattanooga State, the LFO Lady Warriors faced East Hamilton in the opening round of the Best of Preps Tournament, but were held to just 10 combined points in the second and third quarters as they endured a 60-42 loss.
Individual scoring for the Lady Warriors (4-9) had not been provided as of press time.
LFO will play again in the tournament on Friday.
In Dalton, Ridgeland's Lady Panthers drew Region 6-AAAA foe Gilmer in the first round of a tournament at Christian Heritage and dropped a 70-24 decision.
Individual scoring for the Lady Panthers (1-12) had not been provided as of press time.