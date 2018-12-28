For the third time this season, the LaFayette boys will play for a tournament championship.
The Ramblers advanced to the finals of the Adairsville Tiger Christmas Clash with a 69-46 victory over Boaz, Ala. on Friday. LaFayette scored 28 points in the first quarter, led 45-28 at halftime and never looked back.
The Ramblers connected on nine 3-pointers as a team. Alex Kelehear had four from long distance and finished with 22 points, while Rylan Russell also connected on four 3-pointers as he finished with 16 points. Dee Southern dropped in 18 for LaFayette.
Andrew Pendergrass and Tyrese March had four points each, followed by DeCameron Porter with three and Junior Barber with two.
LaFayette (14-1) will face Class 1A private school stalwart North Cobb Christian in Saturday night's 8:30 p.m. final.
The Lady Ramblers will play for fifth place after a 50-22 win over North Cobb Christian in Adairsville on Friday. LaFayette turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, holding the Lady Eagles to just six points after the break.
Marquila Howell had 12 of her 15 points in the second half to go with six rebounds and three steals. LaTyah Barber finished with a dozen points, eight steals, five rebounds and five assists. Megan Wilson scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds. Mykeria Johnson had seven points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Nicky Yancy picked up five points. Imani Cook and Grace Hamilton added two points apiece, while Hamilton also collected two steals.
LaFayette (9-6) will take on Boaz, Ala. on Saturday.
In other tournament action from Friday, the Ridgeland Lady Panthers stormed out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter, extended their advantage to 36-4 it halftime and rolled to a 57-14 win over Howard Friday afternoon at the Christian Heritage Holiday Tournament in Dalton.
Fran King led all scorers with 16 points. Kia Wade finished with 11 and Asia Silmon dropped in 10 for Ridgeland (2-12). Makenzie Howard had six points. Macie Boren and D'Erika Ervin both added five points, while Cordasia Watkins and Annabel Hill both scored two.
The tournament will conclude on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Ridgeland boys took the place of the Trion Bulldogs in the Gordon Lee Trojan Classic and dropped a one-point decision to Silverdale Baptist on Friday to fall to 2-11 on the season.
No further information had been reported as of press time.
Ridgeland will face Gordon Central at 1 p.m. on Saturday back in Chickamauga.
Also at the Trojan Classic, the Gordon Lee boys improved to 4-8 with a 57-25 win over Gordon Central, while the Lady Trojans lost to Silverdale, 54-24, to drop to 2-11 overall on the season.
No further information on the games had been reported as of press time.
The Lady Trojans will take on East Ridge at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while the Trojans will close out the tournament with a game against Silverdale at 5:30.
And at the Best of Preps Tournament at Chattanooga State, the LFO Lady Warriors are now 5-9 overall after a 46-39 win over GPS of Chattanooga.
No further information had been reported as of press time.
LFO will close out the tournament on Saturday.