Make it three tournament championships in three tries for the LaFayette Ramblers so far this season.
After winning at the season-opening Boyd-Buchanan Thanksgiving Tournament and capturing the Cherokee County (Ala.) Invitational just over a week ago, the Orange-and-Black took home the biggest trophy from the Adairsville Tiger Christmas Clash with a hard-fought 68-59 victory over highly-regarded North Cobb Christian on Saturday.
Tied at 32 at halftime, LaFayette (15-1) cranked up the defense in the second half as Tournament MVP Alex Kelehear paced the offense with 28 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Dee Southern and Rylan Russell both had 11 points, while Southern also collected 12 boards. Andrew Pendergrass finished with nine, followed by Tyrese Marsh with seven and Jaylon Ramsey with two.
Southern, Russell and Marsh were all selected to the All-Tournament Team.
On the girls' side, the Lady Ramblers fell to 9-7 overall on the season after a 51-45 loss to Boaz, Ala. on the final day of the Christmas Clash.
LaTyah Barber had another double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals. She was also selected to the All-Tournament Team. Nicky Yancy added seven points, four rebounds and three steals. Marquila Howell had six points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals, while Imani Cook had six points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Alyssa Estus also scored six points, while Ashton Stalling and Mykeria Johnson had two points each.
Gordon Lee's basketball teams emerged victorious on the final day of the Trojan Classic in Chickamauga.
The Lady Trojans saw 11 different players score in a 41-26 victory over East Ridge. Gracie O'Neal led the way with eight points. Emma McGraw and Addison Sturdivant had six points each, while Star Alexander, Sadie Gasaway and Mallory Jones each chipped in with four.
Emma Langston had three points. Kelsey Lee and Shelby Wilson added two each, while one point apiece from Ashlyn Schmidt and Skye Alexander rounded out the scoring for the Lady Trojans (3-11).
In the boys' game, the Trojans scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to pull away and beat Silverdale Baptist Academy, 50-36, to improve to 5-8 on the season.
Justin Wooden had a team-high 16 points for Gordon Lee. Weston Beagles dropped in eight points, while Sam Norton and Jake Poindexter had seven each.
Timothy Whitsett and Hunter Hodson had four points apiece. Cayden Powell added three, while Will Carswell finished with one.
Also at the Trojan Classic, the Ridgeland boys led Gordon Central, 43-32, entering the fourth quarter. However, the Warriors caught fire in the final eight minutes as they put up 31 points in the final period to claim a 63-52 victory.
Ethan Moyer had 15 points for Ridgeland (2-12). Riley Harrison added 13 points and Fred Norman finished with 11. Five points from Chris Turner, three points each from Nathan Carver and A'zavier Blackwell and two points from Zach Harrison rounded out the scoring for the Panthers.
The Ridgeland Lady Panthers (2-13) got 10 points from Fran King and nine from D'Erika Ervin, albeit in a 58-34 loss to Tennessee's Franklin Road Academy in the final day of the Christian Heritage Tournament in Dalton.
Kia Wade added six points, followed by Cordasia Watkins with four, Makenzie Howard with three and Macie Boren and Kyla Hamby with one each.
In Orlando, Fla., the Ringgold Lady Tigers dropped a 63-30 decision to Mukwonago, Wisc. in the final game of the KSA Events Tournament.
Riley Nayadley had 12 points and eight rebounds in the loss for the Lady Tigers (11-3). Rachel Akers finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Sydney Pittman had four points, four rebounds and three assists, while Shelby Cole dropped in two points, grabbed three rebounds and collected three steals.
Across town at The Rock Holiday Classic, the Tigers got 25 points and 10 rebounds from Cade Nayadley in a 55-49 victory over Perry County, Ky. Jackson House added 12 points in the victory.
And closer to home, the LFO Lady Warriors had to settle for sixth place in the Best of Preps Tournament at Chattanooga State. LFO dropped to 5-10 overall after a 47-44 loss to Brainerd.
Individual statistics were not provided as of press time.