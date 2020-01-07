The Ringgold Lady Tigers jumped back into Region 6-AAA play at home on Tuesday night and cruised to an easy 64-20 victory over visiting Adairsville.
Ringgold (9-7, 7-2) led 29-11 at halftime before outscoring the other Lady Tigers 21-4 in the third quarter to ice the victory.
Rachel Akers finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Sydney Pittman had 10 points, seven steals and five assists. Shelby Cole finished with seven points, while Sarah Headrick added six.
Amber Gainer had five points on the evening. Addi Broome, Rachel Lopez, Drew Burke and Caroline Hemphill all had four points with Hemphill picking up five assists. Riley Nayadley and Wendy Hamby each scored two. Ringgold also collected 25 steals on the night.
Ringgold boys 44, Adairsville 42
The 2020 calendar year has been a good one for the Blue-and-White thus far and that trend continued on Tuesday with a second straight region win.
Logan Hullender scored 21 points and Jayden Williams added nine as Ringgold (5-11, 2-7) picked up the road victory and avenged a 21-point loss to Adairsville in the team's first meeting back on Dec. 3.
Ringgold will look to keep it going on Friday with a twinbill at Sonoraville. They will stay on the road Saturday for another pair of region contests at Coahulla Creek.