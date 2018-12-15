As they approach the midway point of the Region 6-AAA schedule, the Ringgold Lady Tigers are refusing to show any signs of slowing down.
The region frontrunners extended their winning streak to nine in a row, the last seven in region play, thanks to Friday night's 56-47 home victory over Murray County.
The Lady Tigers (9-1, 7-0) held a slim 25-24 lead at intermission, but blew the game wide open by outscoring the Lady Indians in the third period, 21-4.
Maggie Reed scored nine of her 11 points in that third quarter. She also grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded one block. Sydney Pittman poured in a team-high 12 points to go with five rebounds and three assists.
Riley Nayadley had nine points and five rebounds. Rachel Lopez finished with eight points, while Rachel Akers and Baileigh Pitts had five points each. Shelby Cole scored just four points, but had six rebounds, four assists, 11 steals and 12 deflected passes, while Faith Bryson scored two to round things out.
In the boys' game, the Tigers climbed back to the .500 mark with a 59-53 victory.
Cade Nayadley had 22 points and eight rebounds for Ringgold (5-5, 3-4). Logan Hullender finished with 20 points. Blake Goldsmith had 10 points and four assists, while Jackson House chipped in with seven points and seven boards.
Ringgold will head to Chickamauga on Tuesday to take on Gordon Lee. The girls' game will begin at 6 p.m.