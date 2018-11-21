The Ringgold Lady Tigers got their offense cranked up on Wednesday night with a 76-33 win over Ridgeland on the final night of the 2018 Ridgeland Thanksgiving Classic.
Rachel Akers had 15 points for Ringgold (2-1) in a balanced scoring effort. Shelby Cole added 12 points, while Riley Nayadley finished with 11. Maggie Reed had nine points, followed by Sydney Pittman with eight, Baileigh Pitts and Wendy Hamby with seven, Rachel Lopez with four, Addi Broome with two and Faith Bryson with one.
Ciera Foster led the Lady Panthers (0-2) with nine points. Kiera Foster had eight points. D'Erika Ervin had seven points. Macie Boren dropped in five, while Makenzie Howard and Asia Silmon had two points apiece.
In the boys' game, Ringgold led 27-21 at halftime, only to see the Panthers rally in the latter stages of the third quarter to pull within a point, 32-31, with less than a minute remaining.
However, the Tigers would reel off a 9-0 run and the Panthers would manage just two points in the fourth quarter as the visitors from Catoosa County went on to the 45-33 victory.
Logan Hullender had 15 points and Blake Goldsmith had 14 for the Tigers (2-1). Cade Nayadley added a dozen points, while Chandler Johnson and Jackson House scores two points apiece.
For the Panthers (0-2), Riley Harrison had a team-high 13 points. Ethan Moyer dropped in eight points. Cedric Shropshire and Fred Norman, Jr. had four points each, while A'zavier Blackwell and Kobe Lewis both finished with two.
Ringgold will open Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday when they travel to Adairsville, while Ridgeland will be at home to entertain Northwest Whitfield as Region 6-AAAA play begins.