The Ringgold Tigers and Lady Tigers will begin play in the Class 3A state basketball tournament next weekend on the road as both teams will go into the playoffs as No. 4 seeds from Region 6.
North Murray girls 59, Ringgold 48
Ringgold lead 32-22 at halftime and held a 39-33 lead going into the fourth quarter. But Lady Mountaineer standout Sarah Plemons would lead the fourth quarter comeback as North Murray outscored Ringgold 26-9 in the final eight minutes.
Plemons had 30 points in the victory, 20 coming at the free throw line where she was 20-of-28 for the game.
Maggie Reed had 15 points for the Lady Tigers (18-9). Sydney Pittman finished with 10 points. Shelby Cole had nine and Rachel Lopez added eight. Three points each by Riley Nayadley and Baileigh Pitts finished the scoring.
Coahulla Creek boys 40, Ringgold 39
The Colts took the lead for the first time in the second half with 1:55 left to play. Blake Goldsmith made it a one-point game on a trey with 1:06 to go, but Ringgold was forced to foul and never got the ball back as the Colts were able to run out the clock.
Chandler Johnson had 11 points in the loss for the Tigers (13-16). Logan Hullender had eight points. Goldsmith and Jackson House added seven apiece and Cade Nayadley finished with four.
The GHSA state playoff brackets have yet to be officially posted, but reports have the Ringgold girls playing at Greater Atlanta Christian in the opening round, while the Tigers appeared to be on their way to Dawson County.